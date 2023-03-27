Harry, you’re a father.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he and long-time girlfriend Erin Drake are expecting their first child.

Wuhuuu Dan is gonna be a Daddy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Pics from Today in NY😍😍😍

(More in the comments)#danielradcliffe pic.twitter.com/Bu1HyhGAJ4 — Daniel Radcliffe Germany (@Danradgermany) March 24, 2023

The couple was spotted walking around New York City over the weekend, sporting what looked to be a baby bump, which was later confirmed by Erin.

in full seriousness if there is one celebrity I am rooting for in all aspects it is daniel radcliffe https://t.co/3g9a91Fg8g — i hate you eric adams (@sonyashea3) March 26, 2023

The pair first met on the set of ‘Kill Your Darlings’ back in 2012, where they claimed to fall in love at first sight.

In the 2013 American biographical drama, the two actors shared an intimate scene.

“Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting.”

“It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other,” Radcliffe told People back in 2019.