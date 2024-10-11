Is the future here?

Elon Musk has unveiled Tesla’s brand new robot vehicles – The Robovan and Robotaxi.

The new driverless vehicles were introduced at Tesla’s exclusive ‘We, Robot’ event in Los Angeles, where Musk arrived in one of the new Robotaxi’s.

Attendees were stunned when Musk unexpectedly announced the new wild-looking Robovan – a self-driving, electric passenger van which can carry up to 20 people.

The vehicle is Musk’s vision for the future of people-hauling, with no steering wheel, no pedals, and no concrete production date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s Robovan. pic.twitter.com/CucfAcUV5z — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 11, 2024

He also unveiled the highly anticipated Robotaxi’s – which is a two-door vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals, designed to potentially revolutionise the rideshare industry.

The new additions to the Tesla fleet are part of Musks’ plan to operate a system of self-driving taxi’s called ‘Cybercabs’, that passengers can hail through an app.

Musk said that production will start in 2026, with Robotaxi’s to become available to buy for less than $30,000 USD.