Is the future here?
Elon Musk has unveiled Tesla’s brand new robot vehicles – The Robovan and Robotaxi.
The new driverless vehicles were introduced at Tesla’s exclusive ‘We, Robot’ event in Los Angeles, where Musk arrived in one of the new Robotaxi’s.
Robotaxi & Robovan pic.twitter.com/pI2neyJBSL
— Tesla (@Tesla) October 11, 2024
Attendees were stunned when Musk unexpectedly announced the new wild-looking Robovan – a self-driving, electric passenger van which can carry up to 20 people.
The vehicle is Musk’s vision for the future of people-hauling, with no steering wheel, no pedals, and no concrete production date.
Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s Robovan.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 11, 2024
He also unveiled the highly anticipated Robotaxi’s – which is a two-door vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals, designed to potentially revolutionise the rideshare industry.
The new additions to the Tesla fleet are part of Musks’ plan to operate a system of self-driving taxi’s called ‘Cybercabs’, that passengers can hail through an app.
Musk said that production will start in 2026, with Robotaxi’s to become available to buy for less than $30,000 USD.