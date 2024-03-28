Melbourne is the place to be this Easter long weekend! Our City of Melbourne friends have an incredible list of things for you to do with family or friends, whether you want to get out and have a laugh at Melbourne International Comedy Festival or if you’re taking care of some little ones. There’s so much to do and explore you’ll never be bored!

NGV Triennial 2023 is a powerful and moving snapshot of the world today as captured through the work of 100 artists, designers, and collectives at the forefront of global contemporary practice.

Location: National Gallery of Victoria

Price: Free

Join in a day of laughter, learning and entertainment, with mystery activities and spontaneous fun around every corner.

Location: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC)

Price: Free

Embrace the interconnectivity of everything with Memo Akten’s multi-screen work exploring the merging of human and non-human consciousness – via the coded AI musings of octopus-like digital beings.

Location: ACMI

Price: Free

The longest-running musical on Broadway, this scorching hot masterpiece stars Anthony Warlow as Billy Flynn, Zoë Ventoura as Velma Kelly, Lucy Maunder as Roxie Hart, Peter Rowsthorn as Amos Hart and Asabi Goodman as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton.

Location: Her Majesty’s Theatre

Price: From $69.90 to $199.90

The lights of Melbourne shine a little bit brighter when the Melbourne International Comedy Festival takes over town. For three and a half weeks in March and April all are invited to load up on laughs, with comedians hitting stages in venues right across the city.

Price: From free to $100

Collect your boarding pass and embark on a journey to explore the powerful stories of those who travelled and worked onboard the legendary ship.

Location: Touring Hall, Melbourne Museum

Price: From $18 to $39

Location: Nation Gallery of Victoria

Price: Free