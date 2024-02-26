Despite the fact the term “Salary Transparency” is thrown pretty often these days, most people still feel super awkward about discussing their finances.

There’s an account on TikTok blowing up with videos reaching north of 4 million views which is dedicated solely to destroying the stigma around money talk. Which is great because I have no idea what I’m doing in life.

The account Getaheadappbne on TikTok posts interviews with random people on the street where they discuss their income, job requirements, and other things that are generally seen as a little taboo. It’s a very clever move by ‘Get Ahead’ (which is a jobs app) because making engaging content is a much better marketing tool than making an ad that says “YoU sHoUlD uSe OuR aPp!”

It’s quite eye-opening learning what different industries pay, what the work/life balance is, and how people find their work. It may also make you sad, some people make A LOT of money hahahahahahahahelpmeimpoor.

