Where’s the first place you’d like to go after the border restrictions are lifted?

While it’s one thing to be free to jet off, what about the destination… what are their requirements and restrictions upon your arrival?

Aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas has a solution – the IATA COVID-19 Travel Map is a guide to what restrictions are current across the world.

“You end up with this neat map with all the countries of the world and you run your cursor over a particular country you want to travel to and it’ll open a window which has all the issues or restrictions or whatever,” he told Clairsy & Lisa on Wednesday.

Even better, he said it’s all updated in real time by trusted agencies.

Mr Thomas also gave his opinion on when we can expect international travel to go back to a pre-pandemic ‘normal’…