Outback Postie Bec Climie, known as ‘Ms Climie’ chose an unusual sabbatical from her day job, escaping to the country in 2016 to deliver mail in outback Queensland!

What a Queen indeed!

Her adventure started in 2016 and since then she’s clocked up clocked up over 260,000 kilometres on the odometer — that’s like driving around Earth (at the equator) more than six times!

The remote communities in the states north-west rely on Ms Climie to send and receive basic goods, equipment and, of course, their mail.

“I love feeling like I’m contributing to a community as much as I am just delivering the mail,” she stated.

“Without this service, people in these locations would have to be travelling over 200 kilometres each time they need something from in town.”

Ms Climie has become a local icon, and takes joy in servicing iconic pubs, police stations, cattle properties and homes where people would otherwise have to trek hundreds of kilometres each week to ‘check the mail box.’

“Imagine being in the middle of a mustering season and then urgently needing parts but having to try to find the time to drive that distance to pick it up?” Ms Climie exclaimed.

“Everyone who lives on a property is entitled to have their mail delivered to them.”

There’s something special about a familiar face. The community has become so tight knit, that a secret Santa, book club, wine club and even Melbourne Cup sweeps have become a part of the mail run! It’s catching up with people on their properties each week that is the real highlight according to Ms Climie. “I love calling in on my customers. I do deliver to a lot of mailboxes, but I do stop in at a few houses as well, although I try to keep chats short as I’ve got to also pick up their mail and take it back to the post office before it shuts.” Credit: ABC North West QLD (Original Article Here.)

