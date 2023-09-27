Earwax candles, swapping stories around the fire, and in the morning I’m makin’ waffles!

Airbnb have recreated Shrek’s iconic swamp in real life and you can book it for a stay. They’ve done an incredible job bringing our childhood alive with perfect replicas of his main abode, the famous outhouse, Donkey’s favourite chair, and all the handmade ‘Beware Ogre’ signs.

Nestled in the hills of the Scottish Highlands you can book a two-night stay for you and your mates (up to three guests in total) at the end of October. Check out the full listing, all the photos, and book HERE.