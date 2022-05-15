Airbnb has announced changes to the platform’s functionality that will change how millions of unique homes are discovered on the platform, as well as the new AirCover for guests, the most comprehensive protection in travel, which is included for free with every stay.

Updates include:

Airbnb Categories – A new way to search that makes it easy to discover millions of homes you never knew existed, organised by what makes them unique.

Split Stays – An innovative feature that provides more options for longer stays by splitting your trip between two homes.

AirCover for guests – The most comprehensive protection in travel, included for free with every stay.

In a recent survey, more than 9 in 10 active Airbnb guests are considering travelling this winter, with most intending to travel. 12% of guests who travelled to Australia in 2021 reported staying there while travelling and working remotely.

These new features could not have come at a better time for us!