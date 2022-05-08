Chelsea Dickenson is a ‘travel expert’ from North London & she’s revealed a useful hack to bring more clothes on a flight without checking in a bag!
In the clip, Chelsea, 32, removed the foam from her neck pillow and proceeded to stuff it with numerous clothing items.
@cheapholidayexpert If this works it’s gonna be a GAMECHANGER 🤯 #travelhack #budgettravel #cheaptravel ♬ Soulful Strut – The Fame Gang
Chelsea said her hack was more ‘lower risk’ than the one she’s seen on TikTok where users stuff clothes in a large pillowcase.
Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!