Chelsea Dickenson is a ‘travel expert’ from North London & she’s revealed a useful hack to bring more clothes on a flight without checking in a bag!

In the clip, Chelsea, 32, removed the foam from her neck pillow and proceeded to stuff it with numerous clothing items.

Chelsea said her hack was more ‘lower risk’ than the one she’s seen on TikTok where users stuff clothes in a large pillowcase.

She said: ‘So I have got a lower risk option for you to try, and it includes this. Yeah, so the other day I noticed it had a zip so I opened it up, there’s the memory foam—goodbye sunshine! ‘And instead, here’s my pants, probably shouldn’t have them on show, soz about that. ‘Theres some tights that I’m putting in, also my hat, space for leggings also my T-shirt, so much room honestly. ‘Look how chocka full it is, I tightened it up, we are good to go.’ From inside the airport the Dickenson said:’ I am about to start boarding, let’s see if this works.’ In a follow-up video, she revealed that her hack did indeed work. #cheaptraveltips #budgettravel #travelhack ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey @cheapholidayexpert Reply to @skippingthelite Here’s what happened!! 🧳✈️ #cheaptravel Many people rushed to the comments to say they loved the idea and some social media users had already tried it. One person wrote: ‘Bonus—now you have a change of clothes in case your suitcase goes AWOL! While another asked: ‘Did it go through the security scanner okay?’ and Chelsea gave another useful tip to ‘just pop it in your open bag. Shows up as a bag of clothes – bit like a packing cube would!’ Will you try this hack? Credit: Daily Mail AU