The idea that you can rent your house out to strangers for maximum profit seems really great. However, AirBnB’s have become the most inconvenient places to stay in recent years.

For starters, it often feels like you’re paying someone to housesit their house. And then the cleaning requests come in like, stripping the bed, doing the laundry or vacuuming. It should be up to the guests to leave the accommodation clean but does spring cleaning someone else’s house sound like an enjoyable experience on your last day of vacation?

Airbnb recently dropped big news on its website.

“We’re providing guidance to hosts that if they have checkout requests, they should be reasonable and displayed to guests before they book,” the company wrote.

“Guests should not have to do unreasonable checkout tasks such as stripping the beds, doing the laundry, or vacuuming when leaving their Airbnb.”

Obviously, Airbnb will still enforce some normal housekeeping expectations as you would expect with any accommodation.

“But we think it’s reasonable to ask guests to turn off the lights, throw food in the trash, and lock the doors — just like they would when leaving their own home,” the company said.

From December, the company will start making the total cost of staying at a joint clearer. This means that when you’re scrolling through the search results, you’ll see an option to show you the total price inclusive of all fees before taxes.

This feature has already been rolled out in Australia, but Airbnb will be implementing it in countries where it isn’t already a thing. This is great as more Aussies will be looking for overseas accommodation in the coming months.