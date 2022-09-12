Nothing is worse than getting on your flight, ready to just chill with headphones in and you get put next to a chatty Kathy. Or crying child. Or someone who stinks!
Some of us just aren’t meant to sit 1cm away from a stranger.
Good news, Qantas is trailing a ‘Neighbour Free’ option. Pay $30 and the seat beside you remains empty.
It’s currently being trialled for some domestic flights and can only be purchased between 48 hours to 1 hour before your scheduled flight departure.
In other words, flying just got a little easier. Full details on the Qantas website.
