Get ready kid-ults, the magic of Disney is FINALLY coming to Australia!

Disney Cruise Lines is hitting the Aussie shores for a limited season in October 2023. Cruise-goers will hop onto the Disney Wonder where the can choose a trip from two to six nights.

The cruise line will have four home ports: Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Auckland, NZ.

While taking part in the ‘Disney Magic at Sea’, the ship will bring the same magic of Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars to guest through performance, dining, events, decor and more!

The Disney Wonder sets sail October 28, 2023, from Sydney.

Bookings open at 8am (AEST) on Thursday September 29, 2022.

For more information, visit disneycruise.com

