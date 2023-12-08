Summer is here and whether you’re travelling to see family for Christmas or just to get away, a road trip is an iconic part of the season.

So, we’ve gathered a list of our top five recommendations for podcasts to listen to on your summer roadie!

Rise & Conquer

The Rise & Conquer podcast, hosted by Georgie Stevenson, covers everything from self-development, mindset and health to relationships, parenthood, career and everything in between.

If you’re looking to reset and create new and healthier habits with yourself in 2024, this podcast will get you there!

Happy Families

Knowing how family road trips end up, the Happy Families podcast might be the key to saving those backseat arguments.

This podcast features Dr. Justin Coulson along with his wife Kylie who provide practical tips to parents with a common sense approach to parenting.

Between their busy household of six daughters, they understand the challenges of being a time-poor parent and aim to give you practical advice to make your family happier.

TV Reload

TV Reload, hosted by Benjamin Norris, is your inside scoop into Australian TV, giving you an exclusive look behind the scenes with some of the biggest players in the television industry.

Whether it’s Big Brother, The Bachelor or even Dessert Masters, this is the perfect podcast to break down what really goes on behind our TV screens.

She’s On The Money

With the holiday season upon us as well as the cost of living crisis, the holiday season can bring extra stress about finances that no one enjoys.

Educate yourself to be better with money in 2024 with the expert advice of Victoria Devine who offers foolproof tips on gaining financial freedom.

This podcast provides helpful and relevant information about how to manage your money smarter, giving you ideas on ways to save, invest and change your perspective around the thing that can stress us out the most.

Astrology Coach

Are you interested in Astrology but find it difficult to unpack what it all means exactly?

In the Astrology Coach podcast, Astrologer Natasha Weber is here to make sense of it all, breaking down the clues our planet offers us and what they mean about how, when and why events in our life unfold.

If you’re after some answers to reset your life going into the new year, this podcast is for you.

