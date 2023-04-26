According to a recent study by the New York University Grossman School of Medicine, scientists may have finally discovered why hair turns grey, which could lead to the development of a treatment to prevent or reverse it. The research looked at melanocyte stem cells (McSCs) that control hair color and found that as hair ages, the McSCs may become stuck, resulting in a loss of their ability to create the protein pigments that give hair its color.

Although the study was conducted on mice, the researchers believe that the same mechanism may exist in humans, and if they can find a way to get those McSCs moving again, it could be a potential pathway for reversing or preventing grey hair.

However, it is important to note that there is nothing wrong with going grey, and it should not be seen as shameful or unattractive, especially for women who are often unfairly judged for it. If you want to embrace your grey hair, go for it, but for those who want to prevent or reverse it, there may be a treatment option in the future.