So you’ve got one week left of school holidays and the kids are driving you up the wall.

Here are some ideas to get them out of the house and having some fun!

Lightscape: 24th June – 7 Aug

From $32

Featuring luminous walkways and vistas, vibrant bursts of colour that run up trees like fireworks and large-scale installations such as the Winter Cathedral, comprising more than 100,000 tiny lights, Lightscape takes audiences on a 1.8km journey of light and sound through Melbourne’s iconic Botanic Gardens.

The Melbourne Magic Festival: 27th June – 9th July

From $15 – $40
Be amazed as Melbourne becomes a magical hub in winter for 14 days of special events, workshops, and live shows for everyone from child-friendly to adults-only.

Bring the family for a big day out of magic shows and workshops and grab lunch in the city, or meet your friends for drinks in our Magic Central Bar followed by a night of hilarious and mind-blowing magic!

School Holiday Street Art Workshop:  June 30th – July 7th

