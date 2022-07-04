So you’ve got one week left of school holidays and the kids are driving you up the wall.

Here are some ideas to get them out of the house and having some fun!

Lightscape: 24th June – 7 Aug

From $32

Featuring luminous walkways and vistas, vibrant bursts of colour that run up trees like fireworks and large-scale installations such as the Winter Cathedral, comprising more than 100,000 tiny lights, Lightscape takes audiences on a 1.8km journey of light and sound through Melbourne’s iconic Botanic Gardens.

The Melbourne Magic Festival: 27th June – 9th July

Advertisement

Advertisement

Be amazed as Melbourne becomes a magical hub in winter for 14 days of special events, workshops, and live shows for everyone from child-friendly to adults-only. Bring the family for a big day out of magic shows and workshops and grab lunch in the city, or meet your friends for drinks in our Magic Central Bar followed by a night of hilarious and mind-blowing magic!

School Holiday Street Art Workshop: June 30th – July 7th

Children $89 Spray paint is a challenging medium to work with, and an artist will guide participants through all the insider tricks of the trade. Kids will paint onto a large wooden board, which they have the option to take home if they wish. Suits ages 10+ years. All materials, protective gear plus light snacks are provided. Potion Putt: A Wizardy Mini-golf Course: June 29th – July 31st Tickets: $15 Embark on nine holes of magic and encounter smoking cauldrons, tasty beverages, and magical portals along the way. You may even be required to cast a few spells in order to excel and complete the mystical challenge. Grab your fellow wizarding fans and hop on your broomsticks to see who will be crowned the putt-putt winner. Plenty of tasty refreshments will also be available to purchase at the venue. Family-friendly with under 18s allowed until 5pm. NAIDOC in the City: July 10th Celebrate NAIDOC Week and learn about Australia’s rich Aboriginal history at NAIDOC in the City. Today’s event features live performances from leading Aboriginal musicians and entertainers, and activities for the whole family – including story-telling by Elders, arts and crafts, and food tasting from our First Nations-owned restaurants. NAIDOC in the City features live performances from Emma Donovan, Benny Walker, The Indigenous Outreach Projects Hip Hop Crew and a performance by Cerulean the Miss First Nations 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement