Need to find something to entertain the family over the holidays?

Here are some ideas of things to do in Melbourne to keep the kids from running wild.

Take the kids along to experience ancient creatures from land and sea together in one magical show.

“It takes the audience to the bottom of the ocean to discover ancient bioluminescent creatures and incredible marine reptiles, and then back to dry land to witness some of the most amazing dinosaurs to have ever walked this Earth…” their website states.

Erht’s Prehistoric World will be on at the Arts Centre Melbourne from January 3rd to the 10th – get your tickets here.

The installation of French artist Jean Jullien’s creations will see the NGV’s kids’ gallery turn into an underwater world inspired by art, having fun and caring for the environment.

This free event will be held at the National Gallery of Victoria from now until April 7th.

The critically acclaimed Circus 1903 show is one you won’t want to miss, featuring a cast of the most unique, surprising and jaw-dropping acts from all corners of the globe.

The kids will love seeing the impressive team of puppeteers bring extraordinary elephants to life, live on stage.

Shows will run from the 4th to the 14th of January at the Arts Centre Melbourne.

Get the kids’ creative juices flowing with the School Holiday Street Art Workshop!

These workshops offer an exclusive chance to learn a variety of spray-painting techniques from a renowned street artist.

The classes will be running from the 10th through until the 25th of January at Blender Studios.

This summer, bring the kids along to see Alice in Wonderland LIVE!

The production is fun for the whole family, presented in a bright performance style, with colourful costumes, interactive games and catchy songs.

Alice in Wonderland will be on at The Capitol from 24th December to the 21st January, grab your tickets here.

The brainchild of Jackson Harvey and Alex Towler, 2020 winners of Channel 9’s LEGO Masters, this first-of-its-kind interactive and inspirational exhibition is not to be missed!

RELICS tells the story of a world where LEGO minifigures have risen from the debris to craft intricate civilisations in discarded human artefacts, each one inspired by the object they now call home.

Catch this exhibit at the Melbourne Museum from now until the 28th of January.

The Australian Shakespeare Company’s The Wind in the Willows returns to Melbourne this summer holidays to entertain children and parents alike.

This must-do family experience will be on at the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne from now until the 28th of January, grab your tickets here.

If you’re kids have ever played the popular online game Among Us, then they will LOVE this real-life game experience.

Saboteurs is an immersive, interactive space-themed game with a Moon base-themed play space.

This activity is located at the District Docklands from now until the 18th of March, grab your tickets here.

If your kids are artistic, then we’ve found the perfect thing.

The Graphic Novel Gathering is a day of graphic storytelling where children can explore stories that speak not just through words, but images of all shapes, sizes and colours.

They’ll discuss the graphic novels, writers, artists, techniques and styles that inspire our love of this popular craft and young writers will conjure a visual story of their imagination.

This event will be on at the Melbourne Young Writers Studio from now until the 16th of January.

Summer holidays can be a stressful time, so we’re wishing all of you parents out there the best of luck!

