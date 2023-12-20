2023 has been a huge year!

So, what better way to prepare for 2024 than letting off some steam on New Year’s Eve.

Here are some of the best locations to do that on the last night of the year.

Arbory Afloat and Arbory Bar and Eatery

Arbory Afloat and Arbory Bar are together for an amazing “Tulum Jungle Party” across the two venues.

Inspired by the electric parties held in tropical jungles on Mexico’s Yucatán coast there will be lots of eating, drinking, dancing and music to bring in the new year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Pigs Fly

When Pigs Fly is a new one-day music festival created by the team behind Runner Up, Colour and Something Unlimited.

The event will be held at Collingwood Children’s Farm with 14 local and international acts performing across two stages.

Find all the info here.

The Boatbuilders Yard

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Boatbuilders yard is an Award-winning bar and café in South Wharf and a prime location to be for New Year’s Eve.

Book in for an all-inclusive drink and food package amongst its indoor/outdoor beer garden and enjoy tunes spun by DJs with incredible views of the fireworks.

Find all the info here.

The General Assembly

Ring in the new year at this waterfront eatery on the South Wharf where you can enjoy great views of the fireworks and live music all night long.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Find all the info here.

Riverland Bar

Dubbed an “urban beer garden hideaway”, Riverland is situated on the banks of the Yarra in the historic Federation Wharf vaults.

It is a picturesque spot to say goodbye to the year beneath the stars and fireworks display.

Find all the info here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flour Child

Saint Kilda’s Cocktail Bar and Pizzeria Flour Child, will be running bottomless brunch all day until 9 pm, with packages starting from just $69 per person.

There’ll be DJs, their famous pinsa pizza and even shots on arrival to really get the party started.

Find all the info here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

H2O’s Sunset On The Bay

Make your way to Port Melbourne for H2o’s legendary ‘Sunset on the Bay’ NYE party.

The event is located right on the water’s edge, offering amazing and uninterrupted views over Port Phillip Bay.

What a way to spend the new year!

Find all the info here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whatever way you ring in 2024, we hope you have a happy and safe New Years!