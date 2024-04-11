The streetwear clothing line of the year is about to roll out in everyone’s fave middle aisle!

Aldi is set to debut its newest venture: ALDImania, a fashion label of comfy streetwear in the store’s signature colours.

The merch, comprising 23 items including bucket hats, slides, track pants, hoodies, and sneakers, launches this Saturday, April 13 – and all priced below $20.

Belinda Grice, Aldi Australia’s Buying Director for ALDImania, said that while they’ve dabbled in loungewear before, this is their first dive into creating their own leisurewear brand.

Crafted from sustainably sourced or recycled materials, the collection encourages mix-and-match styling to suit individual tastes.