YIKES! Zendaya this morning sat down with Channel 7’s Edwina Bartholomew to promote her latest film Challengers, alongside her co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

The Euphoria star kisses both her co-stars in the latest film, prompting a rather uncomfortable, and certainly cringeworthy question by Bartholomew. “Who’s the better kisser?”

That’s an uncomfortable question on it’s own, without your competing kissers sitting right next to you, and without being on national TV. But the combination of all of the above – AWKWARD!

Zendaya pauses, almost unable and unwilling to answer, before Faist swoops in to save the day, giving O’Connor the win.

“Thank you,” O’Connor said. “Z’s [Zendaya] quiet.”

“I’ll let ya’ll take that,” Zendaya responded.

Get this girl a drink, ASAP.

