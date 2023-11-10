Zac Efron has shared his reaction to Matthew Perry’s request for him to star in a biopic about his life.

Before his death, Perry had shared with a friend that he wanted Zac Efron to play him in a movie about his life after the pair formed a relationship while filming the 2009 film ’17 Again’.

In an interview at the premiere of his new film ‘Iron Claw’, Efron revealed his disbelief over the star’s tragic death, saying “I’m still devastated by the fact that he is gone.”

“Matthew was just the best guy in the world, I had the best time of my life working with him” he shared.

When the interviewer from Entertainment Tonight mentioned Perry’s request to him, he responded “I would be honoured to do it, to be honest”.

Athenna Crosby, who spent time with the Friends star in the days leading up to his tragic death, revealed that he had plans for a cinematic autobiography.

“He said that he wanted to make a movie about his life,” she told ET Canada.

“He said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version [of himself] and that he was gonna ask him soon to do that. He was just looking forward to sharing more about his story and his recovery from addiction, and really championing that cause to help more people, so he was so optimistic and happy about everything that he wanted to do.”

See the full interview with the High School Musical star below.