BAFTA and Golden Globe nominated Jamie Dornan and Australia’s own Danielle MacDonald are set to return in the new season of the smash-hit Stan Original Series The Tourist.

One of Stan’s most popular Original Series, season one of The Tourist saw Jamie Dornan (Belfast, The Fall, Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar) star as Elliot, who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback on an epic cat and mouse chase with a vast tank truck. Elliot wakes in hospital, hurt, alive – and bewildered with no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, Elliot’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving landscape of Australia.

A year on from their adventure in the outback, the new series, which is set in Dublin, follows Jamie Dornan, who also serves as Executive Producer, and Danielle Macdonald (Stan Original Series Poker Face, Patti Cakes) who reprise their roles as Elliot and Helen, as they travel to Ireland together.

Check out the trailer now:

The brand new season of The Stan Original Series The Tourist, Now Streaming, only on Stan.

Watch now.