Jennifer Lawrence has captured the world’s attention with a hilarious moment at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The 33-year-old actress was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical Comedy for her role as Maddie in the 2023 film No Hard Feelings.

As her name was called out and the camera was on her, she mouthed something hilarious to the camera that

Jennifer looked straight down at the camera and mouthed “If I don’t win, I’m leaving,”.

Unfortunately, she didn’t end up winning the award in that category, with Emma Stone taking home the award for her role in Poor Things.

While Lawrence didn’t end up leaving the awards, she reacted to her long-time friend’s win with excitement, appearing to say “MOTHER!” as the crowd celebrated.

The clip is already doing the rounds across the internet, with people posing the question of why she wasn’t hosting the awards.

let jennifer lawrence host an award show! pic.twitter.com/3C9furwJUf — carmen 🍉 (@haimsticks) January 8, 2024

Jennifer Lawrence, we love you.