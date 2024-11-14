Martha Stewart has shut down Drew Barrymore’s touchy-feely nature in a new interview on the actress’ ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’.

The awkward moment happened after Barrymore asked Stewart “What makes you feel soft and gooey though?”.

As Martha appeared to think about the question, Drew suggestively put her finger in her mouth, leaving Martha to answer that she liked ‘soft and gooey treatment’.

Barrymore began affectionately stroking Stewart’s arm, as she’s known for, before Martha pushed her away while saying “You’re the wrong gender”.

Martha Stewart playfully pushes Drew Barrymore away after she starts petting her back: “You’re the wrong gender!” https://t.co/6nOw3cyr4R — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barrymore has been called out in the past for her touchy behaviour with guests, sparking criticism for sitting too close and being over affectionate.

After interviewing Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, the actress was called out for the way she was holding Winfrey’s hand close to her face.

@pagesix Drew Barrymore was blasted as “cringey” after uncomfortably caressing Oprah Winfrey in a preview of Tuesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” ♬ original sound – Pagesix | Celebrity Gossip

In August, the host acknowledged the backlash, stating that her touchy-feely approach was an ‘expression of joy’ but that she would ‘try to practice physical distance’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do you think Drew Barrymore’s level of affection is acceptable or should she tone it down?