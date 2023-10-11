There’s nothing worse than having to pay extra for your luggage at the airport and these days it seems you have to fork out an arm and a leg in this cost-of-living crisis.

One woman on TikTok has shown the way she avoided paying extra for her carry-on bags and it’s sent us over the edge.

She shared a slide show of photos which show her waiting in the airport lounge after she seemed to have filled her pants with clothes.

“When you’re flying Frontier and they say your personal bag too big 😂” she wrote.

She captioned the video “Keep it FREE sis 😂”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The iconic moment sent her TikTok to go viral, with more than 1.3 million views on the video and plenty of comments in support.

One user wrote ‘this is hilarious and I fully support’, while another wrote ‘They charged me 99 at the gate and you’re telling me I could’ve just did this’.

Looks like I know what I’ll be doing next time I get charged extra for my luggage!