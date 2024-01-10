The internet is convinced that Hollywood power couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are getting a divorce – here’s why.

While appearing on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, a video of the couple was taken which people believe shows them discussing divorce.

It seems the Golden Globes turned everyone on the internet into an expert at lip reading, with people also speculating about the drama between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner from a video of Gomez talking to Taylor Swift that went viral.

The clip, which shows the pair posing for photos, has led people to jump to the conclusion that Krasinski said ‘I can’t wait to get a divorce’ to his wife Blunt.

Fans engage in heated debates over the content of John Krasinski's whispered message to Emily Blunt during the viral Golden Globes 2024 red carpet video#JohnKrasinski #EmilyBlunt #GoldenGlobes #Goldenglobes2024 pic.twitter.com/Ld0diBaosu — TheRecentTimes (@Recent_Times) January 10, 2024

The internet then started freaking out about the possibility of the couple’s split, with people expressing their hope that the rumour was untrue.

“Please don’t break my heart you two”, one wrote while another shared, “I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce.”

Emily then went on to fuel the rumours by attending the Governors Awards alone on Tuesday night, making people believe the rumours were true.

While we’d be heartbroken to hear that the couple has parted ways, it seems that the rumours are unlikely to be true, with many highlighting some affectionate moments from the couple’s appearance.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski share a moment on the red carpet at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/c542fPekhh pic.twitter.com/yd583ZzyPH — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 8, 2024

A source close to the couple denied the rumours, saying “There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce. They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”

Let’s all take this as a lesson not to jump to conclusions and leave the lip reading to the experts!