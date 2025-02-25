Triple T, K, A! White Chicks 2 might actually be in the works for a sequel!

Marlon Wayans, who co-wrote and starred in the 2004 cult classic, revealed on the NAACP Image Awards red carpet that a sequel is something he’s keen to make happen. Fans have been begging for it, and with the Wayans brothers back in the Scary Movie franchise, the timing might be perfect!

Marlon has always believed White Chicks resonates with audiences, saying, “Who loves White Chicks the most? White chicks.” Now, with Scary Movie 6 in production, the momentum could help bring the sequel to life. “I think it’s time,” Marlon teased, hinting that once Scary Movie 6 is done, they’ll shift focus to White Chicks 2.

While there’s no official confirmation yet, this is the most promising update we’ve had in years. Fingers crossed, we’ll see Britney and Tiffany back on our screens!