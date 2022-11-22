November 22nd 2022 marks 25 years since Michael Hutchence was found deceased in a Sydney hotel room of suspected suicide.

Hutchence left behind his partner Paula Yates and 16-month-old daughter Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof.

Heartbreakingly, just 3 years after the death of Hutchence, Paula Yates died of a heroin overdose leaving Tiger Lily orphaned.

Paula’s ex-husband and Boomtown Rats frontman Bob Geldof would go on to raise and eventually adopt Tiger Lily in 2007.

Her aunt Tina, Michael’s half-sister, previously told New Idea that she hadn’t seen her niece, who is now 26, since she was just four. “She doesn’t know me,” she said back in 2020.

“It’s sad for my children because they didn’t get to know her either.”

With Tiger reportedly leading a quiet life in Western Australia with musician partner Nick Allbrook, Tina told us she’s reached out many times, to no avail, but she still hopes that one day they’ll reconnect so that Lily can learn about her family.

Tiger hasn’t been seen much in the last few years but from what we can see she has chosen to live a quiet life out of the spotlight.

INXS Access All Areas would like to wish Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof the happiest of birthdays! She was born on 22 July 1996. Happy birthday! #TigerLily #MichaelHutchence #PaulaYates 📷 Media-Mode / https://t.co/YFJoCGHOAY pic.twitter.com/Bxnxzad30x — INXS Podcast Access All Areas with Haydn & Bee (@INXSpod) July 21, 2022