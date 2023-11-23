Robin Williams improvised so much during the filming of ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ that there are over 2 million feet of unused footage according to the director (that’s over 609kms in non-American and equals about 103hrs)!

Director Chris Columbus said he’s keen to turn the 104hrs of unseen footage into a documentary celebrating Robin’s creative process and showcasing a behind-the-scenes look of how the movie was made. Speaking to Insider Chris said “There is something special and magical about how he went about his work and I think it would be fun to delve into it.” Side note: Wasn’t Chris Columbus the guy who discovered America? God he must’ve been old when he filmed Mrs. Doubtfire.

Personally, I would LOVE to see a Robin Williams documentary, he’s a comedic icon and from all reports one of the nicest humans to ever grace our screens.