Victoria Beckham has broken her silence on husband David Beckham’s alleged affairs, finally speaking out in their new Netflix docuseries ‘Beckham’.

The former Spice Girl revealed she resented her husband at the time, sharing that the period was “the most unhappy I’ve ever been.”

The alleged affairs occurred in 2003 when David was living in Spain playing for the football team Real Madrid, while Victoria and their children remained living in the UK.

Sarah Marbeck and David’s former assistant Rebecca Loos came forward claiming that they had affairs with David, with Marbeck claiming the pair were involved for a period of nine months.

In an emotional discussion on the subject, David revealed that he didn’t “know how we got through it, in all honesty.”

“To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters. We needed to fight for each other and for our family. What we had was worth fighting for.”

Following the scandal, Victoria moved the family to Spain to live with David, revealing that the time was a nightmare as the pair were faced with intense media scrutiny.

“It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us,” she shared.

“We were against each other if I was completely honest.”

She revealed that after the couple worked to repair their damaged relationship because they ‘needed to fight’ for their family, David organised a surprise vow renewal ceremony.

“We got remarried with the priest that married us all those years ago!” she explained.

Watch the trailer for the Netflix special below.