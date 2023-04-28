It’s an iconic Australian ad that takes us right back to our earlier years and now Vegemite is looking at bringing the ad into the 21st century!

To celebrate their 100th birthday, Vegemite is holding a week long national competition to find our next generation of happy little vegemites.

The shoot will be in early June in Melbourne and all travel costs will be covered for the competition winners.

“Vegemite is opening a national casting on Thursday, inviting children in Australia aged between 6 to 12 years old the opportunity to audition to feature in the remake of its iconic Happy Little Vegemite ad,” marketing manager Jess Hoare said.

“We’re honoured to raise a toast to this Aussie icon and can’t wait to see it be embraced by Aussies for many more years to come.”

To apply, email your child’s full name, age, suburb, state, and a recent photo to vegemite@studio-p.com.au.

Kids looking to become part of the next big chapter in Vegemite’s history better be quick because they only have a week to enter, with auditions for the new ad closing on 11.59pm on May 4.