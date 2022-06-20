Two actors working on the upcoming Netflix series The Chosen One have been killed and six other people were injured when the van they were riding crashed in Mexico.

The Baja California Department of Culture released the name of the actors, Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar.

The six others who were hurt on Thursday are believed to be cast and crew members. They are said to be in stable condition.

The van reportedly ran off the road and then flipped. The crash happened in a desert area near the city of Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula, according to local media reports.

Variety reported the group was going from the city of Santa Rosalia to the local airport.

The series is based on the comic book series American Jesus by writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross.

It features a 12-year-old boy who learns he is the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind, according to a Netflix description.

Filming on the show started in Mexico in April.

Redrum, the company running the filming, has paused production.