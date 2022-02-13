It’s commitment ceremony time!!!

There’s a lot to unpack on the couch today, and we’re all probably very confused about why some people wrote stay. It could be in their contract, or they could have been gently persuaded by producers with more money and perks, or just want more of those sweet sweet Instagram followers.

We kick it off with Brent and Tamara, who we think will probably sail through considering Brent is such a sweetheart, and Tam seems to have calmed down and opened up to him. Brent raves about their connection and how their relationship is fun and playful (awww I love this!) but when we get to Tam, her face is telling a different story. She talks about her “confronting” audition tape and acknowledges how rude it sounded. The experts ask her if Brent is good enough for her, and after an unconvincing “yes”, she admits she doesn’t know. Brent takes that as a “kick in the guts”, and I think we’re all a bit shocked cos it looked like they were getting along so well. They both vote to stay and I can’t believe I’m rooting for them to try make it work! Who’d have guessed?

We’re onto this season’s love story, Olivia and Jackson. He says he’s been falling head over heels, she says their values align and they feel matched on a deep level. The experts are excited cos they’ll probably last and MAFS can raise its success rate from 0.003% to 0.007%.

Cody and Selina are up next! They’re still reeling from last week’s events where Selina asked Cody if he wasn’t attracted to her cos she was Asian and he said yes. Prior to the ceremony, they were chatting in their apartment and Selina told Cody “if Asians weren’t your thing, you should have written it on your application”, who replied that he was “sorry [he] said it and that’s how it was received”. Not sure how he was expecting it to be received but OK.

On the couch, Selina discusses how on the honeymoon, Cody didn’t touch or kiss her, and wasn’t affectionate at all so she knew something was up. She wasn’t surprised he didn’t put her first in the photo task and had to ask the question she thought she “would never ever have to ask a partner”. Cody states that he handled the situation “terribly” and thinks Selina is a gorgeous girl and he wouldn’t be in the experiment with anyone else. They both write stay, with Selina hoping he would “take time to know the person on the inside”.

Mitch and Ella both write stay, even though Mitch is floating along and thinks everything is going super well, while Ella points out he’s not very deep but maybe that’s good for her cos she can be very intense.

Domenica and Jack highlight their issues in communication and Dom’s TMI over period sex makes the men on the couch look as uncomfortable as you’d expect.

Our fave happy couple Anthony and Selin are up next. Anthony talks about her behaviour towards him at the honeymoon, saying he’s having a “boohoo” and calling him princess. The experts come down hard on Selin, saying that her behaviour is disrespectful and demeaning, and not funny. I gotta say, I love that they’re finally calling people out on their actions, instead of pretending like they didn’t watch footage and have no idea what’s going on. They flag her behaviour at the dinner party and the fact that she’s turned Anthony into a marked man and gotten the other brides to do her dirty work for her. Anthony, for some reason, writes stay, and Selin does too, in the tiniest, pettiest writing you can imagine.

Sam and Al are up! Al admits his shortcomings, about not being able to cook or do laundry, and Sam admits that even though she struggles with his lack of self awareness, he’s trying and she’s grateful for how easygoing he is. I love Al, and it’s funny seeing Holly have the same look I make when he’s on screen!

And of course, we end with Holly and Texan Andrew. Andrew starts off by claiming they’ve never kissed, and when Holly retorts with her claim they did while they had sex, he justifies it by saying “there was no tongue”. Andrew also claims Holly’s lack of intimacy was because “she wasn’t present during the process” which sounds like he’s talking about them buying a car and not trying to create a romantic bond. He takes pride in being “brutally honest” and “not sugar coating anything” yet expects Holly to never raise her voice and demands an apology from her. The experts take him to town and tell him that you can be honest while being kind and not hurting people. They both write stay, with Andrew pulling a Bryce and having leave crossed out. What a power move!

