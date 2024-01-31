Does Travis Kelce hate Taylor Swift!? No, obviously not, but people are still freaking out over a scheduling conflict.

The NFL team Travis Kelce plays for (the Kansas City Chiefs) are in the Super Bowl (the big grand final thing) and it means he won’t be in town for her night of nights.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce following the Chiefs win today. pic.twitter.com/OOmhWpSM4t — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 28, 2024

People seem to be upset that while TayTay’s been at a LOT of his games recently he won’t be there to support her at The Grammys where she’s up for 6 awards.

Unfortunately for Travis, and fans of the couple, he’ll already be in Las Vegas in preparation for the big game.

He’ll have to watch it on TV like the rest us normal people *sigh*

