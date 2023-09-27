The hottest new celeb couple to hit the scene: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Although not confirmed by the duo, Swift & Kelce have been seen out and about recently, sparking speculation that this may be the real deal.

Since the victorious Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, Sales of Travis Kelce’s jersey have spiked 400% since Taylor was seen attending his game over the weekend.

TV ratings also spiked… The game drew the highest ratings of the week for any network, with 24.3 million viewers tuning in. There was a big lift in viewership by ‘young females’, as the cameras cut to Taylor Swift in the private box multiple times throughout the game.

So, is #Traylor real?

