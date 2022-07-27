TikTok’s highest paid creators for sponsored posts has been revealed and we can’t pick our jaws up off the ground.

5. Will Smith (72.3 million followers)

$77,585 per post

With a net worth of around $433.1 million!

4. Addison Rae (87.9 million followers)

$94,107 per post

With a net worth of around $21.6 million

3. Bella Poarch (90.9 million followers)

$96,468 per post

With a net worth of around $2.8 million

2. Khaby Lame (147.5 million followers)

$133,162 per post

With a net worth of around $7.2 million

1. Charli D’Amelio (144.4 million followers)

$152,678 per post

With a net worth of around $28.8 million

So pretty much, a little video saying something like “Hey guys, I LOVE this new skin cream, you gotta try it! Use code CHARLI30 for 30% off!” will get you over $100k.

Unless you’re a TikTok creator already, it looks like we’re all in the wrong industries!