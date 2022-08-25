The hot potato stars have added a new blue skivvy cast member – Lucia!

Lucia is actually the iconic Blue Wiggle’s daughter, Anthony! She’s spent the last three years at the Australian Ballet School and has now officially joined The Wiggles team!

It is believed that Lucia will take her dads place as the main Blue Wiggle once he decides to retire.

For now, we’ll see her dancing around on set and on stage alongside the main crew.

