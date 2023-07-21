Kylie Jenner is no longer the highest-earning influencer.

She’s been kicked off the top of Instagram’s rich list and replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo. He has 597 million followers and earns $2.4 million per sponsored post.

Kylie Jenner still came in at 2nd. She’s got 398 million and makes $1.8 million per post.

After Kylie, yet another soccer player takes a spot, Lionel Messi. With 479 million followers, he and makes $1.8 million per post.

Check out the full list: