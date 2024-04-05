Dwayne, The Rock, Johnson recently launched a new skincare and haircare line called ‘Papatui’. However, fans were left puzzled when shampoo was promoted with his image, given that he’s… bald.

Johnson explained that his inspiration came from years of being asked about his skincare routine. “I’m certainly no expert, but I’ve been lucky enough to have access to some of the best,” he told GQ.

Despite his lack of hair, social media users found the advertising amusing and questioned whether they could trust his expertise.

One TikTok user joked, “Boy, this man has no business in the shampoo department,” while another mocked the packaging quote, “My hair would’ve loved this 2-in-1,” quipping, “I’m not gonna buy shampoo from a hairless man!”