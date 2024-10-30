It’s official! ANOTHER Real Housewives spin-off’s for us to binge watch!

The UK’s dynamic capital is the latest to join the franchise with The Real Housewives of London.

Casting is well underway for Hayu’s first-ever original series, set to be released in 2025.

Fans are speculating who they believe may join the cast including Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Elizabeth Hurley, maybe even Harry & Meghan!

Only time will tell who joins the cast, we'll keep you updated as more info is released.