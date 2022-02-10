Would seeing a Friends musical parody live on stage make your day, your week, your month, or even your year?

The website describes the show as “Follow[ing] Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate love, life, friendship and true unagi, all while reliving your favourite moments from the smash hit TV show.”

Friends! The Musical Parody is pivoting to Australia, and you can book pre-sale tickets to the shows on the website RIGHT NOW!

May 4–15: Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide May 20–21: Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart May 26–28: Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Wollongong June 10–18: Riverside Theatres, Parramatta July 13–15: The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra July 20–24: The Tivoli, Brisbane September 9–11: Regal Theatre, Perth November 23–December 17: Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne



