Drumroll, please! The wait is finally over as the world’s most sizzling calendar is back in action. Brace yourselves for the 2024 Australian Firefighters Calendar, now celebrating its 31st year of setting hearts ablaze. This annual extravaganza brings together Australia’s favourite heroes and furry friends, creating iconic snapshots that have set calendars on fire globally.

Since its fiery debut in 1993, this calendar has not only been a feast for the eyes but also a force for good, donating over 3.4 million dollars to various charities across Australia. From supporting animal refuges to aiding Australian wildlife and lending a helping hand to children battling cancer, these firefighters don’t just look good – they do good.

This year, over 25 Australian firefighters united for a month-long photoshoot, creating six scorching editions of the 2024 calendar. From aviation to military and urban fire services, these brave souls have produced the most talked-about calendar photos, showcasing their heroic deeds alongside Australia’s most adorable animals.

Each edition unfolds a unique tale of camaraderie between a firefighter and an adorable creature, from cuddly koalas to playful kittens. Due to overwhelming demand, the Dog, Cat, Horse, Mixed Animal, and Classic Calendars are making a triumphant return. But hold your horses – there’s a new addition to the lineup. Introducing the ‘Hero’ Calendar, featuring action shots of our handsome firefighters doing what they do best.

Get ready to turn up the heat in 2024 with these heartwarming and hair-raising editions that prove firefighters aren’t just extinguishing flames – they’re igniting passion for a good cause.

Check out the firey’s below!

Advertisement

Advertisement