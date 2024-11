After what was an absolutely MIND BLOWING shock performance by THE Karate Kid during one of the nights Coldplay spent in Melbourne, The Karate Kid full film clip has finally been released! And if you thought it was just a lovely surprise appearance, no meaning attached… Think again! It all comes together in the film clip, The Karate Kid plays a busker, who just so happened to shoot to fame after being noticed at a Coldplay concert… That is SO clever!

Watch the full video below: