Our favourite Aussie boys, Jack and Falcon from The Inspired Unemployed, have released a fragrance and as per usual, their ad has us losing it.

The pair have teamed up with Chemist Warehouse to create a perfume, called Inspiré by No. Emploi, with all the proceeds going to charity.

They announced the news with a hilarious ad on their Instagram profile in true Inspired Unemployed fashion, assuring their fans that ‘This is no joke’.

The video had us in tears as they took the piss out of the typical seductive style of perfume ads, with an overdramatic parody that sees Falcon posing naked on a horse.

We shouldn’t expect anything less.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Prepare your nostrils Australia for the sweet smell of procrastination and ambition all rolled into one.”

“Inspiré by No. Emploi captures the playful, adventurous and mischievous spirit of the Inspired Unemployed, with top notes of pink pepper, apple leaf and mandarin zest” Chemist Warehouse’s website states.

You might be wondering what charity the boys will be supporting with the money from their sales?

It turns out they are asking for people to submit both charities and people who are doing it tough at the moment for the chance to win a share of the proceeds from their sales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have a charity or someone in mind, you can find more information on how to make your entry on the Inspired Unemployed website here.

The product is now available to purchase from Chemist Warehouse, retailing at only $29.99.