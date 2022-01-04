After a looooong two year hiatus, Melbourne’s original and favourite Summer Night Market will return to Queen Victoria Market TONIGHT!

It’s running from 5pm to 10pm every Wednesday until 6th April, with free entry and entertainment including a DJ on Queen Street and an acoustic stage under the sheds.

Grab yourself a delicious dinner from one of the vendors, including Texas BBQ style meats, Vietnamese rolls and Nashville hot chicken – yum! Then top it off with a brownie, macaron, or fancy Apple-Strawberry Mojito.

There’s also a very cool Spirit Zone featuring psychics and clairvoyants – for a bit of fun or to find out what 2022 has in store for you!

You can find event parking there for $10 between 4:30pm and 11pm.

You can find out more here!

Advertisement

Advertisement