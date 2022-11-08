Hide your mums, aunties and nanas, the MILF hunter is coming down under!

Yung Gravy is touching down in Australia next year for a national tour in from mid-February.

The viral TikTok sensation will start his trip off in Sydney on February 10th followed by Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday November 11 and pre-sale starts from 10am on Thursday November 10!