Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert film premiered in cinemas yesterday, with Taylor treating fans to a special surprise.

Taylor decided to surprise fans by coming in to speak to them ahead of the film, with one fan capturing the moment Taylor paid them a visit.

Just imagine sitting with Taylor Swift turning up in your cinema before watching her film, that’s what DREAMS are made of.

She even selected one lucky cinema to sit and watch the film with, singing and reenacting her choreography along with the audience.

“You’re stuck with me because I’m gonna like sit with you and watch this thing,” she said, with excitement beaming from the audience.

Not us over here thinking she might pop up in the cinema while we’re watching the film this weekend…

Even pop queen Beyoncé, who has her own film about her Renaissance tour coming out soon, was in attendance at the premiere, sending fans into a frenzy.

What an iconic duo, the two biggest pop stars in the world coming together to defy the ever-swirling rumours of a feud.

Taylor shared a video of the pair in cinema, praising her for her impact on her career and generosity of spirit.

“She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

“The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms” she wrote.

We can’t wait to see our dreams come to life when Taylor comes in February, we might never recover.