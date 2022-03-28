Yep, you read the headline correctly. Taylor Swift is about to be a Doctor. Okay, not like a “medical doctor” but a doctor none-the-less!

New York University is awarding TayTay an honorary ‘Doctor of Fine Arts Degree’ and honestly it’s about time. In a press-release the university has said “Taylor Swift will receive a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, at the morning ceremony and address the graduates and guests on behalf of all the degree recipients for the Class of 2022.”

Understandably the swifties are very proud and taking to Twitter to celebrate.

we’re proud of DOCTOR taylor swift — Tushar (@reputushion) March 28, 2022

Taylor Swift is a Doctor of Fine Arts pic.twitter.com/deB2na6KTv — Mihh🧣 (@FearlessMihh13) March 28, 2022

Congratulations Dr. Swift!