Fleetwood Mac powerhouse Stevie Nicks has shared a heartbreaking tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, who died on Friday night.

Nicks took her time to gather her thoughts and shared a moving post for Hawkins, which included photobooth pictures, memories, and a poem.

“I just have to say~ ​Thank goodness for the photo booth in the Foo Fighters studio. Because of these pictures my friendship with Taylor will always be at my fingertips,” she wrote on Instagram. “He always came to my shows. He and his best friend Dave even let me be a Foo Fighter for a little while. We recorded a kick ass version of Gold Dust Woman (live) and at the end of the song I yelled out ‘Best Gold Dust Woman ever~’ ​​​​​​​And I meant it.”

“​Taylor was very handsome and he was very cute,” the Fleetwood Mac singer continued. “Sometimes that combination is way better than “beautiful.” I think it’s everything. He had a huge heart and a glorious smile. When he walked into the room, everyone looked up. When he left the room, everyone was sad…”

Read the poem and see Nicks’ full tribute below.

I am sad now

I am really sad

It’s like rolling thunder

Yes, that’s what I said

It’s like a bad dream~

Comes like a wave~

Gives you a moment

And then drags you away.

Our hearts are broken,

We will never be the same.

As I write these words~

I feel the pain.

But I will always remember~

That the laughter and the fame

Brought us together

To play the game

And we played it, again and again and again

And it was extraordinary~

Don’t forget us, “ T.”

We’ll be right here

Love you,

Stevie

What Happened To Taylor? New Details Emerge

Hawkins had several substances in his system when he was found dead in his hotel room at the Four Seasons Casa Medina in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday night.

A toxicology test found Hawkins had 10 substances in his system, including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants and THC, according to the office of the Attorney General of Colombia.

According to NBC News, an ambulance was sent to the hotel after receiving reports of “a patient with chest pains.”

A health care professional performed lifesaving measures, but “there was no response” and the patient, believed to be Hawkins, “was declared deceased.”

An official cause of death is still pending, officials said in a statement on Saturday. An investigation has been opened into Hawkins’ death by the Attorney General’s office and the National Institute of Legal Medicine, according to People.

The Foo Fighters announced the death of their drummer late Saturday morning (WA time):

The band’s announcement came shortly before they were scheduled to perform at Estereo Picnic music festival. The Foo Fighters also canceled its performance scheduled for Sunday at Lollapalooza Brazil.

The Music World Mourns

Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and children, Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh.