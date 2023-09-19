Sporty Spice is coming down under!

Melanie Chisholm, AKA Sporty Spice, has just been announced on the lineup for the Melbourne Cup Carnival’s PALOOZA in November this year.

The Victoria Racing Club announced the news that she will be headlining their festy-inspired event, with a DJ set on TAB Champions Stakes Day.

She will be performing alongside fellow UK artist Jax Jones, German DJ Topic and dance music acts Crooked Colours, Felix Da Housecat, Late Nite Tuff Guy, and Odd Mob.

Her set will include a mix of her solo music along with some throwback Spice Girls hits that will make the crowd go wild.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will be the first time the 49-year-old former Spice Girl has made an appearance in Australia in over 25 years after last being here in 1998 on tour with the Spice Girls.

“It’s so good to be coming back to Australia. The atmosphere there is electric and I could not be happier to return after more than two decades,” she said in a statement.

It’s official, a DJ set from @MelanieCmusic will be the soundtrack to your PALOOZA Cup Week send off! Visit https://t.co/KkOrYYm6oF for tickets and info.#LoveCupWeek #MelbCupCarnival@LiveNationAU pic.twitter.com/fq3GTUTtQ2 — Victoria Racing Club (@FlemingtonVRC) September 18, 2023

“I’ve always been a big fan of racing and obviously love a music festival so to mix the two and perform at such an iconic Australian event is so exciting. I can’t wait!”

The appearance will be her only Melbourne performance although she will be playing two other intimate shows in Sydney and Brisbane, making her solo tour debut down under.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Find all the info for the event here.

Take yourself back to the Spice Girls magic by listening to them on iHeart Radio below!