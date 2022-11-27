PSA: Smith’s Chips have released Chicken Parmi flavoured chips! After your internal ‘Parmi or Parma?’ battle, be sure to go out and try these bad boy’s.

There is absolutely NOTHING more Australian than Smith’s Chips and Chicken Parmi.. So combining the two could only equal pure, unadulterated, magic in your mouth.

Make sure you get in quick as this is only available for a limited time. Currently available at convenience outlets and soon to be rolled out in major grocery stores.